iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) versus Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Financial Contrast

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 2.13% 10.61% 1.05% Beasley Broadcast Group -3.63% -3.47% -1.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 1 4 1 0 2.00 Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iHeartMedia and Beasley Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

iHeartMedia presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.14%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHeartMedia and Beasley Broadcast Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $3.56 billion 0.35 -$159.20 million $0.55 16.09 Beasley Broadcast Group $241.43 million 0.15 -$1.41 million ($0.31) -3.90

Beasley Broadcast Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHeartMedia. Beasley Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHeartMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iHeartMedia beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news through approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 television affiliates, and Internet and mobile partnerships. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 863 radio stations, which included 249 AM and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

