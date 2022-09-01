Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) PT at $104.77

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 171.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

