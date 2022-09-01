Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $78.63 Average PT from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.

ENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,633,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

