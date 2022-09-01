Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $37.21

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

DISH Network Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DISH stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 343,585 shares of company stock worth $6,200,060 in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in DISH Network by 61.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

