Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $5.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several research analysts have commented on ESVIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESVIF stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

