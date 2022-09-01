Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives C$1.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMQ shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.19. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$2.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

