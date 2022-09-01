Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Sunday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$60.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

