Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $11.87 on Monday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Income Opportunity Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

