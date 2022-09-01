Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $11.87 on Monday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of Income Opportunity Realty Investors
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Income Opportunity Realty Investors (IOR)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.