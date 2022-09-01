BMO Capital Markets Trims Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Target Price to C$1.60

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.10 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

BCEKF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.