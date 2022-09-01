Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Price Target to CHF 155

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 180 to CHF 155 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Bâloise Price Performance
Bâloise stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.
About Bâloise
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bâloise (BLHEY)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.