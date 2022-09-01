Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$258.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $118.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $117.86 and a one year high of $157.09.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

