Oppenheimer Comments on Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 5.0 %

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Shares of SERA opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.