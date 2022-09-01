Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

EGTYF stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

