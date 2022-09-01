Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Eguana Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
EGTYF stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
