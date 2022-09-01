Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Autobanc in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.
Autobanc Stock Performance
Autobanc stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Autobanc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.
About Autobanc
Autobanc is a specialized finance company which purchases sales finance contracts. The Company also operates 1 used car location, which retail used cars to the general public.
