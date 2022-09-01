JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

