RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on RediShred Capital in a research report on Monday.

RediShred Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

CVE KUT opened at C$4.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$76.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

