Scotiabank Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$78.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $55.25 on Monday. Metro has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

