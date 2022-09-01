BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$1.60

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
CVE BCM opened at C$0.66 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$100.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.
