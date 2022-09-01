Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

NDAQ stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

