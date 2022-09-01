Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

