Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,892 shares of company stock worth $4,973,371. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $4,841,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $5,336,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

