Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) PT Raised to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 341.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,853,000.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Stories

