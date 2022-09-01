HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.
IN8bio Price Performance
Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in IN8bio by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IN8bio by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
IN8bio Company Profile
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IN8bio (INAB)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.