HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho bought 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,315,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,915.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho acquired 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,315,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emily Fairbairn purchased 789,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 824,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,995. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in IN8bio by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IN8bio by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

