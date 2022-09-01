Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) to Underperform

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s current price.

CDUAF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

