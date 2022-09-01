Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

