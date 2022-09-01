Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,201.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

