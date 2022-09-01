Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 548.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €152.00 ($155.10) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $125.24 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $112.40 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

