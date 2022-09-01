Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Decreases By 13.2%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.