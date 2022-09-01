Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.