Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Aben Resources Price Performance
Shares of ABNAF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Aben Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aben Resources (ABNAF)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.