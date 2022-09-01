Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Down 1%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.51 and last traded at $60.76. 150,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 117,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

