ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Shares Down 0.5%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.19. 82,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.