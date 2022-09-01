Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in August

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,359,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 4,802,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 348.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SEB Equities downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.