Short Interest in AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Declines By 7.3%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

AUO Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $6.58 on Thursday. AUO has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

AUO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.2456 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

