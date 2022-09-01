Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Shares Down 0.3%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Build Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,381,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Build Acquisition by 249.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 375,665 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build Acquisition Company Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

