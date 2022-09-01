TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

TCL Electronics Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

