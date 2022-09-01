Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.50 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 159 ($1.92). Approximately 135,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 205,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($1.91).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,766.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

