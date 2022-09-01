PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Trading Up 2.5%

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 113,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 292,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

PharmaTher Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

PharmaTher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel uses, formulations, and delivery methods of psychedelics to treat mental illness, neurological, and pain disorders. The company's product in pipeline includes Ketamine injectables/infusions, which is in Phase II and III clinical trials for Parkinson's disease, anesthesia and sedation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaTher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaTher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.