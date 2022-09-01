NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Shares Down 0.6%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.40. 10,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 25,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on NewLake Capital Partners from $38.00 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend

About NewLake Capital Partners

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.33.

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

