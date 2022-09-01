LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $61.38 Average PT from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNXSF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($69.39) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

LNXSF opened at $31.29 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.