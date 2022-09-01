Analysts Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $133.42

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $90.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.82. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

