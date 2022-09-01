Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$104.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$62.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$59.03 and a one year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.