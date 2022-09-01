Analysts Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $84.81

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.81.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $68.35 on Monday. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24.

State Street Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

