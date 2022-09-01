The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$98.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.18.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

TD stock opened at C$84.49 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

