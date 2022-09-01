Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $16.00

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:OI opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.