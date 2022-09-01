Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $202.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.00.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $194.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

