Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $39.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

APAM stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

