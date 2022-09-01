Brokerages Set ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Price Target at $14.64

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $680.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $411,310,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ESS Tech by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ESS Tech by 603.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

