WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$175.00 at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSP. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:WSP opened at C$156.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$150.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$151.89. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.08.

About WSP Global

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.