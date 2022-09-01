Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.93 billion and a PE ratio of 38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$35.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saputo news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,776. In other Saputo news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,776. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. Insiders have sold 50,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,426 in the last quarter.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

